'Philly Freeze-Out' event bringing ice sculptures, beer and chowder specials to Manayunk

Founders Brewing Company is coming to Manayunk for a full day of winter-themed fun, including beer and chowder specials at some of the most popular restaurants along the Main St. corridor.

The 2022 Founders Philly Freeze-Out will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hourly ice carving demonstrations will be hosted by lead sculptor of Ice Sculpture Philly Peter Slavin. The socially-distanced event will be held largely outdoors and promises fun for the whole family.

The event is free for visitors, but those who preregister here will receive a free event t-shirt and be entered for a chance to win tickets to see the Sixers.

Those looking to get out for some exercise before the official start can join Philadelphia Runner for a 3-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m.

Ice Sculpture Philly will hold five ice-carving demonstrations throughout the day. Manayunk Tavern and The Couch Tomato, located at Main and Rector Streets, will start things off at 11:30 a.m. Guests can then move on to Winnie's Manayunk at 4266 Main St at 12:30 p.m. Pitcher's Pub and Pizza Jawn will host another demonstration just a couple blocks away at 4326 Main St at 1:30 p.m.

Slavin and his team will then build a hot dog-shaped ice sculpture outside Manayunk favorite Lucky's Last Chance, at 4421 Main St. at 2:30 p.m.

To wrap up the event, Union Tap House will host a demonstration at 3:30 p.m. at its location at Umbria and Fountain Streets, where Ice Sculpture Philly will work on a Joel Embiid ice sculpture.

In total, more than 30 businesses will display themed ice sculptures through the rest of the weekend.

Seven restaurants along Main Street will have chowder specials, including Bernie's Manayunk, The Couch Tomato, The Goat's Beard, Lucky's Last Chance, Pizza Jawn, Winnie's Manayunk, and Union Tap House.

An additional 13 restaurants will have food and drink specials, with deals on Founder's Brewing Company beers.

Masks are encouraged outdoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who want to take part in the Founders beer or chowder specials must show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the restaurants on Main St., in accordance with Philadelphia's mandate for indoor dining.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Main St. in Manayunk