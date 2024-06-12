Frankford High School plans 2025 reopening after asbestos closure

The School District of Philadelphia will spend nearly $20 million to repair Frankford High School after it shut down last year due to asbestos.

The school is on schedule to fully reopen for the 2025-26 school year following the $19.9 million investment, the district announced Tuesday. The funds will pay for the removal of asbestos from the 108-year-old building and a "refresh" of the rest of the high school.

“Frankford has been an important and historic center for learning for more than a century in Philadelphia, and we are confident this investment will enable us to safely reopen the building to students and staff,” School District Chief Operating Officer Oz Hill said. “We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of the Frankford community and are working cooperatively with school leadership and meeting every quarter to provide updates on our progress.”

Frankford High School was one of six high schools that closed in 2023 due to asbestos exposure. The school had been inaccurately labeled in the 1990s as "non-asbestos containing" during a sampling test. Officials took a closer look last year during a comprehensive review of schools following asbestos discoveries and related closures.

Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 have been attending classes in the school's D-wing, which is sealed off from the main portion of the building. Ninth graders have been attending Roberto Clemente Middle School. Officials plan to continue this plan through next year's construction.

Workers will start by photographing and documenting the current space. They plan to remove plaster ceilings, enclose asbestos by adding laminate panels on the walls and removing vinyl asbestos tile from the basement. All asbestos abatement and removal work will be done during the summer or after school when students and staff have left the building.

After the asbestos abatement is complete, the school will get new ceilings, energy-efficient light fixtures, a coat of paint and new flooring in the cafeteria. Wood floors will be refinished, and the district also plans to replace the school's HVAC system following the reopening.

The school district said it selected this plan to quell asbestos because a full demolition and reconstruction of the school would have cost over $300 million and taken years to complete. Gutting the school and rebuilding the inside completely would have cost about $160 million and required a similar amount of time.

Some materials containing asbestos will remain in the building through this process, the district said, but asbestos is only an issue when it becomes airborne. Frankford High School will receive twice-yearly inspections of the asbestos materials to make sure students aren't being exposed.