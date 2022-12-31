Team up with friends and figure out 'whodunnit' during a murder mystery scavenger hunt at The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute of Science is kicking off the year with a murder mystery experience.

On Jan. 21, Watson Adventures is hosting "The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt" from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.

During the game, guests in teams will work together to help the police figure out how the host who was supposed to lead the game died. Unfortunately, the host was found dead at the foot of the Benjamin Franklin statue, and the only evidence lies in the scavenger hunt you are playing.

"Police need your help. They think that the game might contain clues that reveal the victim's secret life," the hunt description reads. Participants can select their teams or be grouped with other single players to discover the host's mysterious life by searching for clues through the museum's art exhibits. There is also evidence from some documents sent by his sister that will help your team figure out details about his life through code words that may indicate he was in danger and if you are too. The hunt costs $19 and does not include access to the museum. The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Jan. 21

2 p.m to 4 p.m. | $19