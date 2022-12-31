More Events:

December 31, 2022

Team up with friends and figure out 'whodunnit' during a murder mystery scavenger hunt at The Franklin Institute

Participants will help the police figure out who killed the host of the scavenger hunt by answering questions and using clues from the museums exhibits

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Murder Mystery
Franklin Institute murder mystery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Franklin Institute Science Museum is hosting a murder mystery scavenger hunt. For $19, guests can team up using clues from the museum's exhibits as well as other provided evidence to help solve a case.

The Franklin Institute of Science is kicking off the year with a murder mystery experience.

On Jan. 21, Watson Adventures is hosting "The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt" from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.

During the game, guests in teams will work together to help the police figure out how the host who was supposed to lead the game died. Unfortunately, the host was found dead at the foot of the Benjamin Franklin statue, and the only evidence lies in the scavenger hunt you are playing. 

Related: Sip wine and solve a murder mystery with Chaddsford Winery this January

"Police need your help. They think that the game might contain clues that reveal the victim's secret life," the hunt description reads.

Participants can select their teams or be grouped with other single players to discover the host's mysterious life by searching for clues through the museum's art exhibits. There is also evidence from some documents sent by his sister that will help your team figure out details about his life through code words that may indicate he was in danger and if you are too.

The hunt costs $19 and does not include access to the museum.

The Murder at the Franklin Institute Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Jan. 21
2 p.m to 4 p.m.  | $19
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Murder Mystery Philadelphia Scavenger Hunts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Government

Nearly one year after deadly Fairmount fire, U.S. to mandate better smoke alarms in public housing
Fairmount Fire Smoke Alarm Bill

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Mental Health

To reduce stress levels in the new year, try sleeping more, adopting a hobby and other strategies
Stress Management Strategies

Eagles

Mailbag: What might the Eagles' offensive line configuration look like on Sunday against the Saints?
123022AndreDillard

Streaming

Netflix's new series 'Kaleidoscope' can be watched in any order
Netflix kaleidoscope series

Food & Drink

Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month
Dry January Urban Farmer

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved