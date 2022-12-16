Sip wine and solve a murder mystery with Chaddsford Winery this January

Deep within the cellars of a Chester County winery, a band of thieves is attempting to steal the world's most expensive bottle of wine — but one of them won't make it out alive.

That is the premise of Chaddsford Winery's virtual murder mystery series, which will be held each Friday in January, starting at 7 p.m. For $100, participants can enjoy six bottles of wine with friends while sifting through clues to solve the murder during an hours-long Zoom call.

The online events will be held on Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, with event passes on sale now. Packages will be shipped out to residents in Pennsylvania and other nearby states on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Sales close 10 days prior to the event, so it's important to snag tickets while you can.

Participants will be greeted by the host and hear from various characters and suspects. Though the event package includes a handful of clues to get things started, participants will receive more clues as the evening progresses. During the call, there will be opportunities to learn more about the featured wines as well.

Guests will interrogate suspects and talk things out with other participants on the call. After all clues have been received, each household will be able to submit their guesses for the murderer and motive through a private chat feature. Households that provide two correct answers will win prizes.

Six wine pairings are included with each ticket, including a sparkling white, standard white, dry white blend, standard red, a piquette wine and a special holiday spirit. Wine selections are subject to change ahead of the event, and participants are able to add other bottles before the event packages are mailed out.

Participants should arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of the Zoom call to ensure that there are no technical issues before the sleuthing begins. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Chaddsford Winery also hosts live murder mystery nights each Saturday in January complete with a five-course dinner at stations scattered throughout its flagship winery in Chester County. The 2023 events are sold out, but those who are interested in future events can find updates on the winery's website.

Friday nights in January

7 p.m. | $100 per household

Virtual event on Zoom