More Events:

February 20, 2022

Wawa to offer one-day free admission to African American Museum and National Constitution Center

Both museums will be free to enter on Feb. 26 in honor of Black History Month

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
African American Museum in Philadelphia Black History Month Street View/Google

Wawa is providing free admission to the National Constitution Center and African American Museum in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 26 to close out Black History Month. Both museums have special events.

Though Black History Month is coming to a close, there is no shortage of ways to continue to learn and honor the lives and legacies of Black Americans throughout Philadelphia. 

To close out Black History Month, Wawa is providing free admission to both the National Constitution Center and the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 26. Wawa's Community Care Mobile will be at both locations throughout the day, serving free coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and soft pretzels to museum guests. 

RELATED: Get a unique tour of a Naval submarine at the Independence Seaport Museum

Both museums have had special programming for Black History Month, and to close out the month, the National Constitution Center is continuing its "Civil War and Reconstruction" exhibit. 

Guests can also listen to a scholar talk on Harriet Scott and the 14th Amendment. Dred and Harriet Scott were at the center of a  1857 Supreme Court decision that ruled that descendants of enslaved people were not eligible for citizenship in the United States. That was eventually reversed through the 14th Amendment — one of the Reconstruction Era amendments — which granted naturalized citizenship to any person born in the United States. 

The museum is also hosting historic meet and greets with African American heroes, and conversations about the Civil Rights Movement. 

At the African American Museum, re-enactor Noah Lewis will perform as Revolutionary War hero Edward "Ned" Hector in an exhibition titled "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876." There are two open sessions, at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m., and both require prior registration. 

The museum is also hosting family-friendly "Learning Through the Arts," where children can make art about the legacy of Harriet Tubman while learning about how both free and enslaved people were able to communicate during their journeys to freedom. 

Guests can register for the arts program here, and choose from two time options — 1:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. 

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged for both museums. Wawa volunteers will be at the African American Museum from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and at the National Constitution Center from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. They will serve free concessions while supplies last. 

Masks and a pre-screening for COVID-19 are required before entry to the museum. 

Free Admission to National Constitution Center and AAMP

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
10 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free admission with prior registration
National Constitution Center
525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
African American Museum in Philadelphia
701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Museums Philadelphia National Constitution Center African American Museum in Philadelphia Old City Black History Month Free Independence Mall

Videos

Featured

Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Purchased - Feet in front of a heater

PECO is providing valuable heating assistance for its customers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Crime

Philadelphia confronts mounting pedestrian deaths as rise in reckless driving hits national tipping point
Philly Pedestrian Traffic Deaths

Adult Health

The key to better acne treatments may be fat cells in the skin, researchers say
Acne treatment

Food & Drink

Manayunk Brewing Co. stops making beer due to Hurricane Ida damage
Manayunk Brewing beer

Food and Drink

Evil Genius celebrating Harry Potter exhibit coming to Philly with themed beer and events
Harry Potter at Evil Genius

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved