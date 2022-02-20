Wawa to offer one-day free admission to African American Museum and National Constitution Center

Though Black History Month is coming to a close, there is no shortage of ways to continue to learn and honor the lives and legacies of Black Americans throughout Philadelphia.

To close out Black History Month, Wawa is providing free admission to both the National Constitution Center and the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 26. Wawa's Community Care Mobile will be at both locations throughout the day, serving free coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and soft pretzels to museum guests.

Both museums have had special programming for Black History Month, and to close out the month, the National Constitution Center is continuing its "Civil War and Reconstruction" exhibit.

Guests can also listen to a scholar talk on Harriet Scott and the 14th Amendment. Dred and Harriet Scott were at the center of a 1857 Supreme Court decision that ruled that descendants of enslaved people were not eligible for citizenship in the United States. That was eventually reversed through the 14th Amendment — one of the Reconstruction Era amendments — which granted naturalized citizenship to any person born in the United States.

The museum is also hosting historic meet and greets with African American heroes, and conversations about the Civil Rights Movement.

At the African American Museum, re-enactor Noah Lewis will perform as Revolutionary War hero Edward "Ned" Hector in an exhibition titled "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776-1876." There are two open sessions, at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m., and both require prior registration.

The museum is also hosting family-friendly "Learning Through the Arts," where children can make art about the legacy of Harriet Tubman while learning about how both free and enslaved people were able to communicate during their journeys to freedom.

Guests can register for the arts program here, and choose from two time options — 1:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged for both museums. Wawa volunteers will be at the African American Museum from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and at the National Constitution Center from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. They will serve free concessions while supplies last.

Masks and a pre-screening for COVID-19 are required before entry to the museum.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

10 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free admission with prior registration

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106