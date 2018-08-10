More Events:

August 10, 2018

Hotel Monaco's annual curbside dog wash is coming up

Big dogs, small dogs, scruffy dogs, fluffy dogs all deserve to be pampered

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dog Wash Courtesy of /Chris Fascenelli

Look how happy this very good boy is to be squeaky-clean.

The fourth annual Dog Days of Summer event at Hotel Monaco in Old City will take place on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Bring your pup to the hotel's curbside dog wash for a soapy scrub down between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Your pet's bath is free, but donations to Saved Me, a local no-kill animal shelter, are encouraged.

The washes are first come, first served. Those waiting can enjoy Rita's Italian Ice, pose for a caricature of themselves and their pet or play with adoptable pups from Saved Me.

And Doggie Style, a local pet boutique, will have a treat bar for well-behaved dogs.

For humans looking for a treat, there will be happy hour outside Red Owl Tavern, located next door to the hotel. The specials will be $6 fully-loaded wagyu hot dogs and $6 Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale.

Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, Aug. 23
5-8 p.m.
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
