Dining Out for the Dogs helps give trained service dogs to military veterans

For the second year, WMMR's Preston and Steve and White Dog Cafe will host Dining Out for the Dogs, a fundraiser for Alpha Bravo Canine.

The organization provides trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and other combat-related disabilities.

Dining Out for the Dogs will take place at all three White Dog Cafe locations (Wayne, Haverford and University City) on Monday, Aug. 20. To participate, make a reservation for 5 p.m. or later.

WMMR's on-air personalities will be at each restaurant to dine with guests and host drawings for prizes, including a commissioned pet portrait by artist Jay McClellan, whose artwork is on the walls of White Dog Cafe.

This year, there will be a kissing booth too, where dinner guests can make a donation to cuddle and kiss one of the Alpha Bravo Canine pups.

Guests can also donate $20 to book a VIP (very important puppy) table, which will guarantee outdoor seating with their dog for the event.



Each White Dog Cafe location is aiming to raise at least $2,000, which is the average cost of a puppy to train for Alpha Bravo Canine.

A portion of all proceeds generated on Aug. 20 will go to the organization.

Dining Out for the Dogs

Monday, Aug. 20

Beginning at 5 p.m.

White Dog Cafe University City

3420 Sansom St.

(215-386-9224)

White Dog Cafe Haverford

379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA

(610-896-4556)

White Dog Cafe Wayne

200 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA

(610-225-3700)

