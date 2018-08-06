Dog Day of Summer in Manayunk is a new pet-friendly event

On Sunday, Aug. 26, the new event Dog Day of Summer will take place in Manayunk.

There will be pet-friendly vendors and activities, plus pet adoptions and food trucks, at the Venice Island Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Manayunk is super pet-friendly, with our neighborhood dog park, our many options for outdoor dining and even a bakery just for dogs and cats. We thought it was about time we celebrate our four-legged residents," said Megan Douress, Manayunk Development Co.'s Director of Marketing and Events.

Many of Manayunk’s businesses will be participating in the event, selling pet-friendly goodies, and there will be a pet photo booth, raffles and a chugging contest, where canine participants will compete against each other to finish a bowl of chicken broth the fastest.

Don't have a pet but thinking about adoption? Local rescues Brandywine Valley SPCA, Saved Me Animal Rescue, Salfid Rescue and Home at Last Dog Rescue will be on-site with dogs ready to find permanent homes.



The festival will also raise money for the Philadelphia chapter of the National Canine Cancer Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to eliminate cancer in dogs through education, outreach and research.



Sunday, Aug. 26

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Venice Island Amphitheater

7 Lock St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



