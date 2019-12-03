More News:

December 03, 2019

Free Library's new 'Experience Pass' grants free entry to museums, historical sites around Philly

The program bills itself as a way to 'advance literacy, guide learning, and inspire curiosity'

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
The Free Library's brand new 'Experience Pass' service turns a Free Library card into a digital pass which grants free access to a dozen current participating art museums, historical sites, and cultural experiences around Philadelphia.

The expansive Free Library of Philadelphia has never been a books-only situation, but now the city's library system is making it much easier for residents to experience a number of Philly's most enticing cultural sites.

The Free Library's brand new "Experience Pass" service, announced this week, turns a Free Library card into a digital pass which grants free — yes, free — access to a dozen current participating art museums, historical sites, and cultural experiences around Philadelphia.

Any Philly resident, age 18 or older, is eligible to participate in the Experience Pass, according to the Free Library.

To use the Experience Pass, users can login here with their own Free Library card at the Experience Pass website, browse available dates and times, and then download or print passes for access to one of the 12 currently participating exhibits and attractions around the city.

"This program is designed to increase Philadelphia residents' access to our wonderful city and to expand the capacity of the Library to advance literacy, guide learning, and inspire curiosity," the Free Library's website says.

Here's a full list of the current participating attractions, per the Experience Pass site:

• The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
• Bartram's Garden
• Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
• Founder's Hall at Girard College
• Free Library Author Events Series
• Free Library Culinary Literacy Center
• Glen Foerd on the Delaware
• The Johnson House Historic Site
• Museum of the American Revolution
• Philadelphia's Magic Gardens
• The Rosenbach
• Woodmere Art Museum

According to PhillyMag, the Experience Pass will also grant some lucky Free Library cardholders access to the Mayor's Box at the Wells Fargo Center, for Flyers and Sixers games. Tickets to the Mayor's Box obviously will be limited, considering the finite space in suite, the finite number of Sixers and Flyers games, and what will likely be high demand.

A spokesperson for the Free Library said availability for the Mayor's Box tickets will be updated each month, as will passes to the rest of the Experience Pass attractions.

