December 02, 2019

Map shows Philly's most common streets for DUI arrests

DUI arrests are down since the advent of rideshare services, statistics show

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
DUI arrests in Philadelphia have been declining in recent years, partly because rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft have become more widely utilized.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that has no rational justification, and yet it happens with regularity in cities and towns across the United States.

In 2015, there were a total of 13,305 DUI arrests in the Philadelphia metro area, which include the surrounding suburban counties, according to the law firm Kenneth L. Baritz & Associates. Across Pennsylvania, 345 people died that year in DUI-related incidents.

More recent numbers from Pennsylvania State Police suggest DUI-related arrests and crashes have been on the rise statewide; climbing 14% between 2016 and 2017.

And yet In Philadelphia, there actually has been a modest decrease in DUI arrests over the past few years, according to data from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

There were 3,621 DUI arrests in Philadelphia in 2015. By 2018, that number was down to 2,769. This year, there have been 2,158 DUI arrests through the beginning of December. 

A large part of that progress can likely be attributed to greater awareness of the dangers of drunk driving, rather than any dramatic change in enforcement practices. Greater availability of rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft also has been shown to cut back on the frequency of DUI offenses.

While theses trends are encouraging, there is still a need for education and reminding drivers of the risks they're taking when they drive drunk.

The American Addiction Centers put together maps of the most frequent locations for such arrests in cities around the country, using DUI statistics from 2015. Their Philadelphia map shows that Allegheny Avenue is the most likely place, by far, to get pulled over for a DUI.

DUI Streets PhillySource /American Addiction Centers

DUI statistics from 2015 show top 10 streets for arrests in Philadelphia.

Drivers who frequent these roads in Philadelphia may want to keep in mind that drunk driving tends to be more commonly encountered in these areas, which could potentially be less safe than others. As always, the best way to avoid a DUI is — no surprise here — not driving drunk or impaired, no matter where you are.

