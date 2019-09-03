Philadelphia is one of 2019's worst cities to drive in, study says

Philadelphia is one of the three worst cities in the U.S. in which to drive a car, according to WalletHub's latest study.

The 2019 driving report, released Tuesday, measures the 100 largest American cities using 30 indicators of driver friendliness. Criteria included cost of ownership and maintenance of vehicles, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Philly's score — which placed it at No. 98, only ahead of Oakland, California, and Detroit, Michigan — ranked it extremely low in most of those categories.

Here's how we did in the overall categories.

• Cost of Ownership and Maintenance: 91

• Traffic and infrastructure rank: 96

• Safety rank: 82

• Access to vehicles and maintenance rank: 34

WalletHub also noted that Philly drivers had among of the highest accident rates compared to the national average and is in the top five highest parking rates of all 100 cities.

PennDOT reported that based on data from 2017, there were 128,188 reportable traffic crashes in Pennsylvania. Philly accounted for 8.7% of those total crashes and for the most traffic-related fatalities, compared to the Pennsylvania's other counties.

The top 5 best U.S. cities to drive in are below:

Raleigh, North Carolina Orlando, Florida Lincoln, Nebraska Tampa, Florida Winston-Salem, North Carolina

For WalletHub's complete list, visit here

