February 03, 2021

Free, virtual yoga classes offered on Saturdays by The Wellness Collective

Grab your mat and get set up for the 11 a.m. weekend session

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Virtual yoga Photo by krakenimages/on Unsplash

Yoga can help improve your mood, increase flexibility and boost energy. Through February, you can access free classes through a Zoom link on The Wellness Collective's website.

The Wellness Collective in Philadelphia is offering a way to boost your physical and mental health for free in February.

Virtual yoga is being offered every Saturday this month through a Zoom link on its website.

RELATED: 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run moves from spring to fall

The free classes will take place at 11 a.m. Below is the schedule with the style of yoga that will be practiced that day.

• Feb. 6 - Vinyasa
• Feb. 13 - Kundalini
• Feb. 20 - Vinyasa
• Feb. 27 - Kundalini

Most people are familiar with Vinyasa, or "flow" yoga, where participants make smooth transitions between poses and pair their moves with breaths.

Kundalini is another form of yoga. Its purpose is to activate a spiritual energy that's said to be located at the base of your spine.

The Wellness Collective will post replays of the classes to its Facebook page for anyone who can't join in live.

