Free, virtual yoga classes offered on Saturdays by The Wellness Collective

The Wellness Collective in Philadelphia is offering a way to boost your physical and mental health for free in February.

Virtual yoga is being offered every Saturday this month through a Zoom link on its website.

The free classes will take place at 11 a.m. Below is the schedule with the style of yoga that will be practiced that day.

• Feb. 6 - Vinyasa

• Feb. 13 - Kundalini

• Feb. 20 - Vinyasa

• Feb. 27 - Kundalini

Most people are familiar with Vinyasa, or "flow" yoga, where participants make smooth transitions between poses and pair their moves with breaths.

Kundalini is another form of yoga. Its purpose is to activate a spiritual energy that's said to be located at the base of your spine.



The Wellness Collective will post replays of the classes to its Facebook page for anyone who can't join in live.

