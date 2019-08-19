Galloway restaurant W.L. Goodfellows & Co. closes after 35 years

A beloved restaurant in Atlantic County closed its doors for good this month after 35 years in Galloway Township.

The owners of W.L. Goodfellows & Co., a well-known pub and steakhouse, announced on Facebook last week that they had officially shut down the restaurant.

"This was not an easy decision but one that had to be made," John and James Cicarelli wrote on Facebook. "Times have changed and economic factors beyond our control have forced us to change with them."