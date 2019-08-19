Galloway restaurant W.L. Goodfellows & Co. closes after 35 years

August 19, 2019
A beloved restaurant in Atlantic County closed its doors for good this month after 35 years in Galloway Township.
The owners of W.L. Goodfellows & Co., a well-known pub and steakhouse, announced on Facebook last week that they had officially shut down the restaurant.
"This was not an easy decision but one that had to be made," John and James Cicarelli wrote on Facebook. "Times have changed and economic factors beyond our control have forced us to change with them."
The restaurant, located at 310 E. White Horse Pike, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, according to The Press of Atlantic City.
"We created a place where family and friends both old and new came to enjoy their time together. As our guests brought in their children, we watched those children become adults who then married and came in with their families. It has truly been an amazing experience," the Cicarellis continued. "To the millions that have walked through our doors over the years, you enhanced our lives for more than three decades and that we’ll always remember."