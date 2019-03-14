'Game of Thrones' author trashes New York Giants for Odell Beckham Jr. trade

The New York Giants may have inadvertently contributed to the delay of George R.R. Martin completing "A Song of Ice and Fire" by provoking the author to lash out about his favorite football team's abysmal offseason.

The mind behind HBO's "Game of Thrones," a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC East rivals since 1958, took to his "Not a Blog" blog to rail against the trade of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The title of the post? "Kill Me Now."

"Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have," Martin lamented. "They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft."

The 70-year-old mastermind also criticized the G-Men for letting go of Damon Harrison, Landon Collins and Olivier Vernon — key pieces of an unraveling franchise that has guttered out over the past two seasons.

"I thought the last two seasons were rough for Giants fans," Martin wrote. "Next year is going to make them look like the good old days. Someone pinch me. I am having a Big Blue nightmare."

Giants fans and observers around the league reacted with astonishment after Beckham was shipped to the suddenly formidable Cleveland Browns. Eagles fans, who watched Beckham rack up stats and keep games tight, collectively breathed a sigh of relief to see the Giants' moody game-changer banished to the AFC.

All indications are that the Giants could be angling at the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, a goal they will probably manage to miss out of sheer ineptitude.



