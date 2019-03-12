More Sports:

March 12, 2019

Report: Giants trade WR Odell Beckham to the Browns

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Congrats to Odell Beckham for getting out of the Giants' tire fire organization.

Lol. I mean... LOL. 

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman thought it was a good idea to trade their best player... and a top-three wide receiver... and a Hall of Fame-worthy talent... in Odell Beckham, to the Cleveland Browns for a couple of draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. Here are the trade details:

That is one of the dumbest trades I've ever seen in my life, but it doesn't even end there. To make the trade, the Giants will also have $16 million in dead money on their salary cap in 2019, according to OverTheCap.com.

I don't even have to look to know that Giants fans are piiiiisssssssed.

From the Eagles' perspective, Gettleman's reign of awfulness is a welcomed development in the NFC East. In the last five months, he has gotten rid of Beckham, as well as the Giants' three best defensive players — Landon Collins, Olivier Vernon, and Snacks Harrison. The Eagles are undoubtedly rejoicing at the moment, as Beckham has hurt them over the years. In nine career games against Philly, Beckham has 61 catches for 732 yards and 6 TDs.

It's hard to see to exactly what the Giants are doing. What is the plan? What could possibly be the logic in anything they have done here?

