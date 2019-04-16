'Game of Thrones' cast works in call center for Kimmel's 'Game of Phones'

The "Game of Thrones" cast appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night to answer all of the weirdest GOT questions for the latest sketch, "Game of Phones."

The fictitious HBO hotline boasts that for $2.99 a minute you can speak to a “certified expert” who will give you the answer to all your burning questions. These experts are essentially the GOT cast, because, apparently, there’s a small clause in their contract that forces them to spend 20 hours a week at the "Game of Phones" hotline.

“Who poisoned King Joffrey?” One caller asked. “Turns out no one did," Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) says while snacking from giant container of candy, "It was a bad clam. You have to tap the shell to make sure they’re alive before you cook them. It’s clam 101.”

Lena Headey (Cersei) answers an incest question, John Bradley (Samwell Tarley) diagnoses chlamydia. Someone guesses Sam Coleman’s (Hodor) HBO password correctly. And then – Iwan Rheon makes an appearance as Ramsay Bolton and threatens a caller. Can we not?

According to HBO, a record-breaking 17.4 million viewers on Sunday night saw the Season 8 premiere, which is up from the Season 7 premiere of 16.1 million viewers. Of the record audience, 11.8 million viewers watched the show through cable access, while 5.6 million viewers watched through HBO's streaming services, HBO Go and HBO Now.

It was also the most tweeted episode for the series with more 5 million tweets on Sunday.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.