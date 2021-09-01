More News:

September 01, 2021

Philly man arrested for allegedly firing stolen gun during road rage incident on Garden State Parkway

State troopers say man also was driving while intoxicated

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philly Road Rage GSP Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Wellingthon Ayala-Peralta, 36, of Philadelphia, faces multiple charges for allegedly firing two shots from a stolen gun during a road rage incident on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway on Aug. 24, 2021.

New Jersey State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who allegedly brandished a gun and fired two shots into the sky during a road rage incident last week on the Garden State Parkway.

Wellingthon Ayala-Peralta, 36, was charged this week with unlawful possession of a firearm, DWI and related weapons offenses in connection with the Aug. 24 incident. 

Around 10:47 a.m., troopers from the Holmdel Station were notified about an erratic driver who was reported to be traveling southbound on the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County.

A 911 caller told authorities that the driver pulled up next to him and fired two gunshots into the air. The caller said the man was driving a black Honda Civic with a Pennsylvania license plate. 

Troopers stopped the car at milepost 89.2, near Lakewood in Ocean County. Ayala-Peralta was found to be in possession of a stolen 9 mm handgun and a high capacity magazine, police said. Further investigation determined that Ayala-Peralta allegedly was driving while intoxicated. 

Ayala-Peralta was held at the Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing.

State police did not provide additional details about what might have led up to the incident. 

