August 26, 2021

Philly police to update Fairmount Park serial rape investigation

One woman was killed and three others attacked in cold cases authorities believe are linked to one suspect

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Fairmount Park Rapist is linked to four unsolved cases in Philadelphia between 2003-2007, including the rape and murder of 30-year-old medical student Rebecca Park in July 2003.

Philadelphia police will release new information Thursday on a string of sexual assaults at Fairmount Park that have been unsolved for nearly 20 years, authorities said.

The city's Special Victims Unit plans to provide an update on a suspect believed to be connected to four incidents in and around the park. Three occurred during a six-month span in 2003 and the fourth happened in the summer of 2007, all attributed to an unknown man described as the Fairmount Park Rapist.

The most high-profile incident occurred on July 13, 2003 in the area of 3500 Conshohocken Ave. Medical student Rebecca Park, 30, disappeared after going for a routine jog at Fairmount Park.

When Park was reported missing, authorities searched the 8,900-acre park and found the victim's body under wood and leaves on a hillside. She was wearing only a jogging bra, sneakers and socks. Park appeared to have been strangled and an autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide.

A few months earlier, on April 30, another woman reported being raped in the area of Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road.

The third incident happened Oct. 25 in the area of West River Drive and the Falls Bridge, where another woman described a similar suspect who attempted to rape her.

DNA found in the investigation of Park's death was tied to both of the other attacks at Fairmount Park, but police were unable to identify and locate a suspect.

The case went cold for four years, until a fourth woman reported she had been raped at Pennypack Park near Frankford and Solly avenues in Northeast Philadelphia, with characteristics similar to the prior cases at Fairmount Park. 

Updates in the case were sparse until 2013, when Philadelphia police began handing out fliers with information about the case.

Authorities then had described the suspect as a Hispanic man with an accent and a muscular build. He was about 5 feet 8 inches and had a thin mustache, bushy eyebrows, a widow's peak hairline and a hoop earring in his left ear during at least two of the attacks. He was believed to have fled the scene of his attacks using a purple 10-speed, English racer bicycle with curved white handlebars.

In the 2007 incident, police said the suspect was described as having scars and marks on his upper left torso and arm, and had been wearing a gold chain with a.crucifix pendant.

The FBI released several sketches of the suspect in 2018 in hopes of generating new leads, as investigators continued to take advantage of emerging DNA technology to locate potential relatives.

Philadelphia police have not revealed what kind of new information they will share ahead of a press briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.

