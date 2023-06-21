Gaucho's Prime brings the taste of South Brazil to King of Prussia

A new steakhouse is bringing the flavors of South Brazil to King of Prussia.

Gaucho's Prime, which opened Wednesday at the former home of Ruth's Chris (220 N. Gulph Rd.), features 18 cuts of fire-roasted meats, including sausage, pork, chicken, lamb and beef. There is also a salad bar that includes 60 different foods, such as Brazilian potato salad, tropeiro beans, roasted vegetables, Brazilian imported hearts of palm, aged cheeses and imported cured meats. There will also be a full-service bar featuring cocktails and 150 wines.

The Montgomery County restaurant is co-owned by Anderson Winck and Ana Lima and will open with 70 employees. Winck, born in Brazil, lived in Philly for nine years before moving to New York and eventually settling in Boston.

370 people can be seated at the restaurant, which has a 10,000-square-foot dining room, a private event space and additional outdoor seating with a fire pit.

The salad bar costs $32 while the prix fixe menu is $64.95. Lunch is $44.95 Monday-Friday and $51.95 on Saturdays and Sundays. Children 6 and under eat free, while ages 7-12 eat at half price.

"The experience is unlike any other," Winck said. "Everything is prepared and served by Gauchos, 'traditional cowboys,' of Southern Brazil who represent the rich tradition of hospitality in our culture. The Gauchos prepare the meats over charcoal grills with a movable cooking surface, enabling them to create the most delicious meats you will ever taste."



Gaucho's Prime is the third venture between Winck and Lima. Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Winck opened Alma Gaúcha in Boston. Gaucho's Prime in Brazil opened in June 2022, and another location is expected to open in Boston, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.



The plan is to expand Gaucho's Prime across the country with 10 restaurants on the East Coast, including locations in Washington, D.C. and Clifton, New Jersey, by the first quarter of 2024.