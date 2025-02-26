Go to Wagtail admin interface
February 26, 2025

Racketeering charges against George Norcross, 5 others dismissed by New Jersey judge

Democratic powerbroker had been accused of corruption related to real estate developments on Camden's waterfront. N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin says he will appeal the decision.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Indictments
Norcross Case Dismissed Amy Newman; NorthJersey.com/Imagn Content Services, LLC

The racketeering indictment against New Jersey businessman and political powerbroker George E. Norcross III was dismissed Tuesday by a state Superior Court judge. Above, Norcross is shown testifying before the New Jersey Senate in November during a review of the state's tax incentive programs.

A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the racketeering case against George E. Norcross III, the insurance executive and Democratic powerbroker charged last year with exploiting government programs and strong-arming business rivals to control the redevelopment of the Camden waterfront.

Superior Court Judge Peter E. Warshaw tossed the indictment five months after Norcross's attorneys filed a motion to stop the case against him and five co-defendants arguing that the state failed to present evidence they had committed crimes. Norcross pleaded not guilty in July.

MOREOne year into Mayor Parker's Kensington intervention, city officials tout lower crime, better community services

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, whose office alleged Norcross illegally collected millions of dollars in state tax credits, vowed to appeal the trial court's decision. He said he "won't back down" from his office's yearslong fight to investigate and hold Norcross accountable.

"After years in which the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently cut back on federal public corruption law, and at a time in which the federal government is refusing to tackle corruption, it has never been more important for state officials to take corruption head on," Platkin said in a statement. "But I have never promised that these cases would be easy, because too many have come to view corruption as simply the way the powerful do business in New Jersey."

Platkin's office has 45 days to file an appeal.

The other five defendants in the racketeering case include Norcross's brother Philip Norcross, an attorney; Dana Redd, the former mayor of Camden; Bill Tambussi, Norcross's longtime personal attorney; John O'Donnell, an executive at a residential development company; and Sidney Brown, a Cooper University Health Care board member.

Norcross is the father of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross. Philip Norcross is her uncle.

Norcross's attorneys did not immediately release a statement on the case being dismissed. 

State prosecutors alleged Norcross and his associates schemed to acquire lucrative projects along the Camden waterfront, pressuring government officials to aid their plans and threatening business rivals to get out of their way. The 111-page indictment unsealed in June detailed an alleged conspiracy in which Norcross and others maneuvered to gain development rights for multiple properties along the Delaware River waterfront. 

When Norcross sought to build the Triad1828 Center as the headquarters for his insurance firm, Conner Strong & Buckelew, prosecutors alleged he told a rival developer during a recorded phone call that he would ""f*** you up like you've never been f***ed up before" if the development rights weren't relinquished. Norcross and his co-defendants were accused of trying to damage the developer's reputation and sabotage his relationship with Redd.

The developer ultimately sold his rights, enabling Norcross to construct the tallest building on the waterfront using tax breaks from a state program he and his associates allegedly helped lawmakers design.

In September, Norcross's attorneys filed a 55-page motion in court arguing that the allegations did not amount to more than "hardball business negotiations" and that his dealings with Redd were within the bounds of routine city politics. The court filing claimed the state's case was legally deficient.

Norcross also was accused of intervening in the sale of a waterfront complex he had hoped to use as the offices of Cooper Health, where he and Philip Norcross are board members. Norcross and his allies ultimately acquired the property from a nonprofit redevelopment organization at a cost significantly below market value, prosecutors said.

Cooper broke ground on the $3 billion hospital expansion in January.

When the indictment was handed down last summer, Platkin said the case had been aided over the years by investigators at the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. 

Since being indicted, Norcross, 68, has been on a leave from his job as executive chairman of Connor Strong & Buckelew to focus on his legal defense. Norcross became a force in New Jersey politics through Democratic fundraising efforts in the 1990s but has never been elected to public office. 

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - IBEW 98 - Ribbon Cutting 1

IBEW Local 98 celebrates opening of its new headquarters at The Navy Yard

