May 01, 2019

Georgie's House of Gelat'oh bringing CBD-infused gelato to Philly

The Frankford shop is set to open spring 2019

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
New gelato shop opening in Frankford spring 2019 Photo by Spencer Davis/ on Unsplash

A new gelato shop is opening in Frankford spring 2019.

When Capogiro closed all its Philly locations, gelato fans mourned the loss. A new shop opening soon could fill the cone-size void, though.

Georgie's House of Gelat'oh is set to open in the Frankford neighborhood sometime this spring. The shop will sell both regular gelato and CBD-infused scoops. Flavors will change with the season.

RELATED: In Willy Wonka-inspired contest, look for golden ticket to get 50-cent cheesesteak

No exact opening date has been announced yet, but the shop's Instagram shows construction is underway.

The address is 667 Paul St., Philadelphia, PA 19124.

According to Eater Philadelphia, owner Sierra Georgia sold gelato from a food truck in Washington, D.C., then went to Carpigiani Gelato University in Italy, before bringing her truck to Philly and purchasing the brick-and-mortar store.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

