Georgie's House of Gelat'oh bringing CBD-infused gelato to Philly

When Capogiro closed all its Philly locations, gelato fans mourned the loss. A new shop opening soon could fill the cone-size void, though.

Georgie's House of Gelat'oh is set to open in the Frankford neighborhood sometime this spring. The shop will sell both regular gelato and CBD-infused scoops. Flavors will change with the season.



No exact opening date has been announced yet, but the shop's Instagram shows construction is underway.



The address is 667 Paul St., Philadelphia, PA 19124.

According to Eater Philadelphia, owner Sierra Georgia sold gelato from a food truck in Washington, D.C., then went to Carpigiani Gelato University in Italy, before bringing her truck to Philly and purchasing the brick-and-mortar store.

