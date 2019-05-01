In Willy Wonka-inspired contest, look for golden ticket to get 50-cent cheesesteak

From May of last year through this April, Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop celebrated 70 years by introducing special menu items each month, like the Stock's Bakery pound cake cheesesteak.

Well, the year of specials is over, but the celebration isn't. Joe's Steaks announced that through the month of May, the Torresdale Avenue location is running a Willy Wonka-inspired competition.

Order a large cheesesteak and you could find a golden ticket in your wrapper to win a voucher redeemable for a 50-cent large cheesesteak, the price of the sandwich in 1949.



Seventy golden tickets will be given out randomly.

Joe's Steaks is located at 6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135. There's also a location in Fishtown, but it's not part of the contest.



