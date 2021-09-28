More News:

September 28, 2021

Giant offering 30-minute grocery delivery through Instacart

The new service aims to assist customers in need of just a few items

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Giant shoppers can order fresh groceries, convenience items and household essentials through Giant Instant Delivery, the company's new 30-minute delivery service, daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Giant is now offering a faster home grocery delivery service for customers across the Philadelphia region.

The Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain has partnered with Instacart to roll out Giant Instant Delivery, a new service which can get groceries to shoppers in as little as 30 minutes.

The 30-minute delivery option is available at every Giant location. Shoppers can order fresh groceries, convenience items and household essentials daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. The new service includes a $2.99 delivery fee and requires a $10 minimum order.

Customers can order items online through Instacart's website or by using the Instacart mobile app. A personal shopper will then fill and deliver their orders, and contactless delivery options are available. Shoppers also will be able to access instant delivery through Giant's website and mobile app in the coming months.

About 20,000 store items will be available through the delivery service, including prepared foods, snacks, beverages, paper goods, cleaners and baby products.

The 30-minute delivery service is geared toward customers who are in need of just a few grocery items within a short span of time, the company said.

"While no two families' grocery experiences are alike, the one thing so many of our families have in common is that their lives are busier than ever," Giant Vice President of Brand Experience Matt Simon said. "Sometimes, they just can't make it to the grocery store – even for a quick trip – and that's where Giant Instant Delivery comes in."

Giant first teamed up with Instacart in 2017 to deliver groceries to shoppers in as little as an hour. Two years later, it started its Giant Direct pick-up and delivery service to meet growing demand. 

The company also is opening a new e-commerce fulfillment center near the Philadelphia International Airport to boost its capacity for handling home grocery deliveries and provide faster order fulfillment.

