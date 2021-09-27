Winning $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at Gloucester County convenience store

For the third time in September, a winning Powerball ticket worth at least $1 million was purchased by a lucky player in the Philadelphia region.

The winning New Jersey lottery ticket was purchased at Shop & Go at 109 Johnson Road in Turnersville, Gloucester County, officials said.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls — 22, 23, 37, 62 and 63 — pulled in Saturday's drawing. The Red Powerball number was 19 and the Power Play multiplier number was 3.

Another winning New Jersey ticket worth $50,000 matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. That ticket was sold at the Wawa at 2403 New Road in Northfield, Atlantic County.

The $1 million payday is a second-tier prize and the $50,000 payout is a third-tier prize.

No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's drawing. It has grown to $545 million ahead of Monday's drawing.

Earlier this month, two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $2 million, were sold at Wawa stores in Center City and Pottstown, Montgomery County.