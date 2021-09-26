Suspended South Jersey state troopers facing charges for allegedly sharing images of child sexual abuse

A pair of suspended New Jersey state police officers have been indicted by a state grand jury for allegedly exchanging sexually-explicit text messages that contained images of child sexual abuse.

Jeffrey Reitz, 49, of Williamstown, Gloucester County and Andrea V. Knox, 36, of Mount Holly, Burlington County were both charged this week with official misconduct, possession of child sexual abuse material and attempted tampering with evidence, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Reitz has also been charged with two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

An investigation into an iCloud account operated by Reitz revealed that he had allegedly engaged in sexually-explicit conversations about an underage female with Knox, according to prosecutors.

Knox allegedly asked Reitz in August 2018 for details about the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl. Reitz allegedly later told Knox he had touched the girl, prosecutors said.

The two South Jersey cops had another sexually-explicit text exchange that same month, during which Reitz allegedly sent Knox photos of two nude female children.

Prosecutors accused Knox of failing to report that Reitz shared messages containing images of child sexual abuse with her and refraining from reporting an allegation of criminal sexual contact.

The defendants also allegedly attempted to alter or destroy the former’s cellphone in an effort to impede the investigation, according to prosecutors.

Reitz was previously indicted in December 2019 on two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in connection with email messages he had with a different woman, according to prosecutors.

The woman allegedly proposed that Reitz sexually assault an underage girl and sent him a sexually-explicit photo of the female, prosecutors said.

The latest indictment supplants the prior charges and incorporates allegations connected to Reitz's email messages with the other woman, according to prosecutors.

Both Reitz and Knox face a state prison sentence of 5-10 years and a fine of up to $150,000 if found guilty of official misconduct. A conviction on an official misconduct charge also carries a mandatory minimum of five years without parole and the forfeiture of one's public pension. The other charges carry smaller prison sentences and fines.