More News:

September 24, 2021

Man wanted for bathroom assault during Green Day concert at Citizen Bank Park

Police say the suspect attended the Hella Mega Tour show on Aug. 20

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Green Day Philly Assault Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Police say the man pictured above is wanted for assaulting another concertgoer inside a restroom at Citizens Bank Park during the Hella Mega Tour on Aug. 20.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who assaulted another concert-goer in a bathroom at Citizens Bank Park during last month's Hella Mega Tour, which featured headliners Green Day and Weezer.

On Friday, investigators released surveillance video and still images of the suspect in the Aug. 20 incident.

MORE NEWS: Pat's King of Steaks not 'a public menace,' owner says after recent violent episodes

According to police, the person who was attacked got into an argument with the suspect and was struck several times in the face. The incident happened in one of the ballpark's restrooms around 10:20 p.m.

Police did not say what may have led to the argument at the concert, which had been rescheduled after the tour was delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fall Out Boy and The Interruptors also performed at the show, which ran longer than five hours.

Anyone with information about the suspect sought by Philadelphia police is asked to contact the tip line at (215) 686-8477 or by text at PPDTIP (773847). Emails can be sent to tips@phillypolice.com.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Philadelphia Crime South Philly Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-49ers game
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-49ers_091921_KF

Sponsored

Participate in National Recovery Month
Purchased - Friends supporting each other sunset

Development

Atlantic City awarded $50,000 grant to help redevelop former Trump Plaza site
Trump Plaza Atlantic City

Health Stories

'Aunt Mary Pat' comedian urges people battling depression to seek help
Aunt Mary Pat Troy Hendrickson

Arts & Culture

Monumental Tour features sculptures examining themes from Black history
Monumental Tour

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved