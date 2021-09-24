Man wanted for bathroom assault during Green Day concert at Citizen Bank Park

September 24, 2021
Philadelphia police are searching for a man who assaulted another concert-goer in a bathroom at Citizens Bank Park during last month's Hella Mega Tour, which featured headliners Green Day and Weezer.
On Friday, investigators released surveillance video and still images of the suspect in the Aug. 20 incident.
According to police, the person who was attacked got into an argument with the suspect and was struck several times in the face. The incident happened in one of the ballpark's restrooms around 10:20 p.m.
Anyone with information about the suspect sought by Philadelphia police is asked to contact the tip line at (215) 686-8477 or by text at PPDTIP (773847). Emails can be sent to tips@phillypolice.com.