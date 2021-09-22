More News:

September 22, 2021

More charges filed against South Jersey police officer accused of firing Taser at ATV rider

Tyquan McIntosh allegedly violated statewide policy prohibiting cops from firing stun guns at drivers unless deadly force is warranted

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
South Jersey cop Taser ATV Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Tyquan McIntosh, 28, a Chesilhurst police officer, has been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault and related offenses for allegedly firing his Taser at an ATV rider in August 2020.

The Chesilhurst police officer who allegedly fired a stun gun at an ATV operator in August 2020 has been indicted by a New Jersey grand jury on additional charges. 

Tyquan McIntosh, 28, of Minotola, Atlantic County was charged Monday with official misconduct, tampering with public records and falsifying records. The indictment also included the aggravated assault charge brought by prosecutors in March.   

McIntosh allegedly fired his Taser at a 23-year-old man driving an unregistered ATV on public streets around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2020. 

McIntosh followed the man in his patrol car until the ATV stalled out, prosecutors said. He then approached the man on foot and ordered him to get off the ATV. But the man restarted his ATV and drove away from the scene.

McIntosh allegedly fired his Taser, hitting the man in his back. It caused the man to flip and crash the ATV, prosecutors said. 

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated for a fractured vertebrae, broken collar bone and a concussion.

McIntosh also allegedly included false statements regarding his use of the Taser in at least one report he filed with the Chesilhurst Police Department.

Statewide policy prohibits a police officer from firing a Taser at the operator of a moving vehicle, including an ATV, unless the use of deadly force would be authorized.

McIntosh faces a prison sentence of 5-10 years and a fine of up to $150,000 if convicted of official misconduct. The other charges carry smaller prison sentences and fines. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

