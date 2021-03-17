South Jersey cop charged for allegedly firing Taser at man driving ATV, prosecutors say

A Chesilhurst, Camden County police officer has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly firing a stun gun at an individual operating an ATV last summer, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

The defendant, 28-year-old Tyquan McIntosh of Minotola, Atlantic County, was formally charged Monday, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. McIntosh could face 3-5 years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if found guilty.

The alleged incident occurred after 11 p.m. on Aug. 12 of last year, when McIntosh was on patrol and spotted an individual driving an unregistered ATV on public streets, prosecutors said.

McIntosh followed the civilian in his patrol car until the ATV stalled out, according to prosecutors. The police officer exited his vehicle and attempted to approach the individual, ordering the latter to get off the ATV.

But before McIntosh could arrest the individual, the civilian was able to restart their ATV and drive away from the scene.

Prosecutors allege that McIntosh then fired his department-issued Taser, hitting the victim in the back and causing the individual to flip and crash the ATV.

The victim, who was later identified as a 23-year-old male, was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden to be treated for significant injuries. The man fractured his vertebrae and collar bone, as well as suffered a concussion, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that McIntosh "purposely, knowingly or recklessly caused significant bodily injury to the victim by using excessive force against him during an arrest."

Statewide policy at the time of the alleged incident prohibited a police officer from firing a Taser at the operator of a moving vehicle, including an ATV, unless use of deadly force was authorized, prosecutors said.

The state's use-of-force policy, which was updated in December, also bans the firing of a stun gun at an individual driving a moving vehicle.