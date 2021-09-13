$2 million Powerball lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Chester County

A winning Powerball ticket sold at a Wawa in Pottstown on Saturday is worth $2 million, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said Monday.

The ticket, purchased with a Power Play multiplier, matched all five white balls drawn, 20-31-38-40-49, but not the red Powerball 21. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. Without it, the winnings would have been $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 260 W. Schuylkill Road and will earn the store a $10,000 bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winner must sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $416 million, or $301.9 million cash, for Monday night's drawing.

In January, a $1 million-winning "Jackpot Party" lottery ticket was sold at a Wawa in Wayne, Delaware County, just days after a massive $731 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Maryland amid a national Powerball frenzy.

A Pennsylvania Match Six lottery ticket worth $3.6 million was sold at another Wawa in Chadds Ford, Delaware County last October and a $3 million Cash Scratch-Off ticket was purchased at a Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia in February 2020.