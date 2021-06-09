More Culture:

June 09, 2021

Gingerbread Man restaurant to close in Mechanicsburg after 42-year run

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Gingerbread Ma Street View/Google

The Gingerbread Man, located at 26 West Main Street in Mechanicsburg, will close at the end of July after 42 years.

One of the last two remaining Gingerbread Man restaurants will close for good at the end of July, capping a 42-year run for the popular Mechanicsburg restaurant.

The Cumberland County bar and restaurant opened its doors at 26 West Main Street in 1979 and has been a go-to eatery for drinks, billiards and a casual atmosphere. The name has long been a staple of central Pennsylvania dining. 

Building owner Richard Phelan, who founded the original restaurant, told PennLive on Tuesday that Gingerbread Man is closing in part because it can no longer compete with a changing restaurant scene as chains increasingly enter the area.

At its peak, Gingerbread Man grew into a chain with 19 locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The number of remaining locations dwindled over the last decade, with closures in Hummelstown and Harrisburg reducing the restaurant's footprint to Mechanicsburg and Carlisle.

Phelan said the Carlisle location, owned by his son, will remain open. The Mechanicsburg restaurant had been owned by Phelan's daughter and her husband, who reportedly are divorcing and have sold the liquor license to the Rutter's convenience store chain.

The restaurant will continue to serve food and drinks until it closes at the end of July.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania Closures

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved