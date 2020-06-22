'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert to be hosted by Dwayne Johnson

Global Citizen and the European Commission have announced the concert special "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" will take place Saturday, June 27. The event aims to bring attention to the effects COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hosting, and viewers can expect performances from Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Usher, Christine and the Queens, Chloe x Halle and more artists.



Other celebs who will make appearances include Chris Rock, Charlize Theron, Billy Porter and Hugh Jackman.

The concert will air on NBC and iHeartMedia. It will stream on Apple, Roku, Tidal, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and other platforms.



"The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to health care and other enormous injustices facing our world," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone."



Before the concert special, there will be a summit involving a series of discussions on scientific progress on vaccines and therapeutics.

Global Citizen has launched an entire campaign focusing on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on vulnerable communities. For more information, visit the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" page.