Philly police trap goats roaming around overnight in Kensington

A pair of goats were corralled by Philadelphia police early Thursday morning in Kensington, a strange scene that was caught on video as it unfolded before dawn.

Police said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. along the 2100 block of Belmore Street.

Video of officers loading the goats into a police car was shared early Thursday on the Citizen app, or you can check out CBS3's coverage in the tweet below.

Authorities did not say where the goats came from or whether they have been returned to their rightful owner.

Earlier this week, a black bear that had been roaming around Delaware County was captured in Clifton Heights. The bear was checked out and later released in a less populated area.

As far as animal escapes in the region go, the goat situation turned out a bit better than when a group of peacocks escaped the Philadelphia Zoo in 2018 and strutted down I-76, resulting in the death of one of the birds. Hopefully, the goats are safe and sound where they belong.