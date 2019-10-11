More Culture:

October 11, 2019

Need Halloween costume inspo? Check out Google's Frightgeist

Find out what costumes are trending

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Costumes
Google Frightgeist Source/Frightgeist

Check out Google's Frightgeist, which ranks Halloween costumes by search volume.

As we inch closer to Halloween, here's something scary to think about: walking into a Halloween party and realizing your costume isn't as awesome/unique as you thought because there are at least 12 other people dressed up as the exact same thing.

This year, you can avoid that thanks to Google's very-'80s-looking costume trend tool Frightgeist.

RELATED: Netflix releases its Halloween and horror movie schedule, including originals | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

Google has ranked Halloween costumes by search volume based on location.

"IT" is the most-searched costume of the last month nationally, with witch, Spider-Man, dinosaur and "Descendants" following. Other searches on the list include "Fortnite" (No. 7), "Chucky" (No. 8), rabbit (No. 11) and "Stranger Things" (No. 13).

On Frightgeist, you can also find data about the most popular costumes locally. At the top of the page on the left side, click "locally" to let Google use your location. You also can click on "costume map" in the top right corner to see your area's most-searched costume.

In Philadelphia, "Descendants" is the winner. If you're not familiar, the "Descendants" franchise consists of three Disney Channel films about the lives of the teenage children of Disney villains.

It seems likely you'll see quite a few kids dressed up as characters from the movies if you're handing out candy this Halloween.

There's also an option to click on "costume wizard" in the top left corner. The tool will help you pick your Halloween costume. Choose your preferred level of spookiness and uniqueness, as well as whether you want the style of the costume to be classic or modern.

Some of the costume suggestions it gave me were Demi Lovato, a raven, "Edward Scissorhands, Cruella de Vil and Walter White – which are honestly some great ideas for this year's Halloween. Thanks Frightgeist. 

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Costumes Philadelphia Trends Pop Culture Google

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved