Grand Lux Cafe to close at King of Prussia Mall

The Grand Lux Cafe, an upscale subsidiary of The Cheesecake Factory, will close its location at the King of Prussia Mall early next year.

The restaurant has filed documents with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry giving its employees 60 days notice of a mass layoff or closure. The notice is required by federal law. Approximately 72 employees facing losing their jobs when then restaurant closes on Jan. 31.

The Grand Lux Cafe opened at the King of Prussia Mall in 2015, joining the existing Cheesecake Factory and North Italia, another brand under the company's umbrella, at the suburban Philadelphia shopping destination. The restaurant has locations in eight states and last year closed another location at the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.

The King of Prussia location at 160 N. Gulph Rd. is Grand Lux Cafe's only Pennsylvania restaurant.

Serving Italian, French and Austrian cuisine, the Grand Lux Cafe is known for its upscale decor and on-site bakery that offers bake-to-order desserts. It also has a full-service bar. The King of Prussia restaurant could seat up to 255 guests.

The pending closure comes as the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, continues to report an impressive rebound in sales since the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not yet known whether the mall's operators have secured another tenant to take over the space.