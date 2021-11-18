More Culture:

November 18, 2021

Sugar Factory to open Philly location at former Porta storefront

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D will be on hand for the grand opening in Center City

By Michael Tanenbaum
Sugar Factory, the restaurant known for its decadent treats and specialty drinks, will open in Center City Philadelphia on Dec. 3.

Philadelphia's sweet tooth will soon be getting an over-the-top fix of confections and other treats when Sugar Factory opens a new location in Center City next month.

The popular restaurant and bar, known around the world for its decadent pleasures, is set to open its doors at 1216 Chestnut Street in early December. It will take over the space formerly occupied by Porta, which closed last year during the coronavirus pandemic but still has three New Jersey locations.

The two-story Sugar Factory in Center City will have 187 seats, including a 62-seat mezzanine bar that serves the brand's famed, alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets crafted by celebrities like 50 Cent, Bruno Mars and Snoop Dogg.

There will also be a candy retail store where guests can pick treats from a floor-to-ceiling selection of treats, including Sugar Factory's Couture Pops, or order something from the pastry and gelato bar.

In addition to sweets, the restaurant's menu features equally bold savory options like the Flaming HOT Cheetos Burger and Roasted Lobster Tail Frites. There's even a bacon cheeseburger milkshake, which sounds like a lot to handle. Here's a look at the King Kong sundae.

GET READY PHILLY! We’re bringing our King Kong Sundae fun to YOU starting December 1st. 💃We’re currently accepting reservations via OpenTable or give us a call at (215) 627-1049. Can’t wait to see what sweet memories we will make! 🍭 #Philly #KingKongSundae #Philadelphia | 🎥: @tamikashannell

Posted by Sugar Factory on Friday, November 12, 2021

“We are excited to bring a sweet escape to the Philadelphia community,” said owner Charissa Davidovici. “The Center City neighborhood’s energy and atmosphere is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining, which offers a memorable experience for guests of all ages.”

Another Sugar Factory location is planned to open next year at the Garden State Park Town Center in Cherry Hill, where it will replace the former Zinburger restaurant.

Sugar Factory opens in Center City on Dec. 1 with a DJ set from "Jersey Shore" star Pauly D, who was recently in Dallas for the company's grand opening there. The restaurant's hours will be Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum
