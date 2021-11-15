More Culture:

November 15, 2021

Herr's wants customers to weigh in with ideas for new Philly-inspired chip flavor

The contest winner will receive $10,000, a year's supply of snack foods and a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit of their choosing

By Pat Ralph
Herr's has rolled out its 'Flavored by Philly' contest to gather potential flavors from local customers for a new series of potato chips inspired by the city's vibrant food scene.

Do you think you have the next great idea for a new line of Herr's potato chips that will pay tribute to Philadelphia's vibrant food scene?

Well, now's your chance to make your voice heard, and it could net you some pretty good prizes if Herr's likes your idea.

The Nottingham, Chester County-based snack foods company has rolled out its "Flavored by Philly" campaign to crowdsource potential flavors from local customers for a new series of chips inspired by the city's popular foods and restaurants.

Fans can submit their flavor ideas online by Dec. 6. Entries should include the potential flavor's name, what it would taste like and the inspiration behind the concept.

"Philadelphians are passionate about three things — their sports teams, their community and good food," Herr's chairman and CEO Ed Herr said. "For 75 years Herr's has made Philadelphians' preferred snack foods, and we are proud to be surrounded by many other signature Philly foods. With the launch of our 'Flavored by Philly' chips, we are giving our fans the opportunity to blend Philadelphia-inspired flavors with their favorite hometown chip, and also share in our legacy to give back to the local community."

Herr, former Eagles wide receiver and current team radio broadcaster Mike Quick and celebrity chef Darlene Jones of Star Fusion restaurants in West Philly will be tasked with reviewing entries and narrowing down the pool of candidates to three finalists by next summer. 

Philadelphians will then have the opportunity to try all three possible flavors and vote for their favorite one from June-August 2022.

The contest winner will get to have their chip flavor in stores across the Philly region. The winner will also receive $10,000, a year's supply of Herr's snack foods and a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit of their choosing.

This is not the first time that Herr's has developed a line of chips inspired by Philly's food scene. The company released its Chickie's and Pete's Crabfries-seasoned chips in 2016.

