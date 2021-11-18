More Culture:

November 18, 2021

Federal Donuts opens new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The restaurant features 33 indoor seats and a raised patio

By Maggie Mancini
The newest Federal Donuts location is open now at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway welcomed a hometown favorite Wednesday, as the newest Federal Donuts location opened its doors. 

The restaurant is located in the recently opened Terrace on 18th apartment complex, where it serves as one of the ground floor attractions alongside Victory Brewing's newest Taphouse location

CookNSolo's newest FedNuts is also the largest, with 33 indoor seats and 18 outdoor seats on a raised patio, allowing for larger-scale indoor and outdoor dining through the winter. 

The Parkway location will be open daily, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will feature FedNuts' classic menu of donuts, coffee and signature twice-fried chicken. 

FedNuts recently advertised their full Fancy menu, which includes a selection of specialty donuts. Those flavors include banana maple, chocolate s'mores, caramel apple cheesecake, pumpkin spice latte, chocolate cereal and blueberry vanilla bean. These flavors, and others, were featured at the Parkway opening, but are available at all 10 locations, according to a Federal Donuts' Instagram post.

The new restaurant is located at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.  

Other Federal Donuts locations include the flagship shop at 1219 Second Street in Pennsport, where the restaurant originated in 2011, and restaurants at 701 N. Seventh St. in North Philadelphia and 15 E. Wynnewood Road in Wynnewood. 

