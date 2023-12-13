More Culture:

December 13, 2023

South Jersey family wins latest episode of ABC'S 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Uszakis, of Deptford, were filmed for the show last year. They used their $50,000 prize to build GLOW, a larger display in Washington Township

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Holiday
great christmas light fight winners south jersey Provided Image/Aversa PR

The Uszaki family of Deptford won the latest episode of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.' Above, the family poses with their trophy and a giant version of the trophy they installed at their light display.

In the latest episode of the ABC reality competition "The Great Christmas Light Fight," a South Jersey family took the top prize for their nostalgic holiday display.

The Uszaki family of Deptford, Gloucester County, beat three other U.S. families to take home $50,000 during the episode that aired Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Uszakis won the judges over with their "Deptford Dazzling Lights" display that featured an '80s video game theme.

MORE: This BYOB trolley tour takes riders to see Philly's holiday light displays

"Each piece I have designed has a special story," Dan Uszaki, who runs the display with his wife and kids, wrote on Facebook. "Those stories are for me and the stories and memories that you create are for you. The large-scale trophy is for everyone — for my fellow contestants, my family and all of the supporters out there  we are all winners, because we all believe in Santa Claus."

Deptford Dazzling Lights began as a 50,000-light display on the Uszaki family's home. It went viral in 2017 when the lights were synchronized to the Philadelphia Eagles' fight song and has continued to grow ever since.

The Uszaki family's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" appearance was filmed last year, and they used the prize money to relocate their display from Deptford to nearby Washington Township. The new display, called GLOW, is located at 217 Berlin Cross Keys Rd.

A centerpiece of the new attraction is, according to the family, "the largest animated LED snowman in the world," standing at 45 feet tall and 35 feet wide. There also is a 250-foot-long glowing light tunnel guarded by an assortment of nutcrackers and a large replica of the trophy the family won on the ABC show.

Themed displays at GLOW include Jersey Shore, Space, Video Game Blitz, 12 Days of Christmas and Music Lane. GLOW also features the adjacent "Dazzling District," which includes Santa's workshop, a ferris wheel, a train ride, carnival games and food trucks.

The attraction was forced to close on Monday due to a "significant amount of theft and property damage," according to a Facebook post. GLOW was able to reopen Tuesday and Washington Township police are looking into the incident.

GLOW will be open through Sunday, Dec. 31, and tickets to the drive-through display can be purchased online. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" can be watched on ABC on Sundays at 10 p.m. or streamed on Hulu.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Holiday Deptford Christmas Reality Television ABC Gloucester Williamstown Holiday Lights Washington Township

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed limit on Kelly Drive lowered to 25 mph in hopes of reducing crashes
Kelly Drive Speeding

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Women's Health

Pregnant women who use marijuana face higher risk of birth complications, study finds
Marijuana Pregnant Women

TV

In Philly, Google says we searched for 'The Last of Us,' air quality reports and batting cages
Most searched TV in Philly

Eagles

Eagles-Seahawks odds: Philly is the favorite, but has historically struggled against Seattle
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-14-NFL-2023.jpg

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Nicki Minaj Philly Concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved