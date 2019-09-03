More News:

September 03, 2019

Gunman reportedly opens fire on police officers in Southwest Philly

The suspect reportedly fired 'at least' 10 shots, according to police, but no officers were injured

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings Police
southwest philadelphia police shooting Screenshot/Google Maps

The general location, in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing area, where a man reportedly opened fire on police officers.

A man reportedly opened fire on police officers Tuesday evening in Southwest Philadelphia, and authorities are now searching for the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, fired shots at police near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to NBC10. 6ABC also identified the shooting site as 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, while CBS3 is reporting the shooting site as the 2000 block of South Salford Street, which is the next street corner due southwest.

According to CBS3, the suspect was covering his face when he fired multiple rounds at police officers. It's currently unclear why the man opened fire. 6ABC is reporting the man fired at least 10 shots at an officer, who was not injured.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to CBS3. Police believe the gunman may be in a building near the shooting site, according to 6ABC.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a gunman shot six police officers and holed up in a North Philadelphia residence for seven hours. The man in the August incident, Maurice Hill, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shootings Police Southwest Philadelphia Reports Guns Kingsessing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Infrastructure

Philadelphia is one of 2019's worst cities to drive in, study says
Stock_Carroll - Vehicles in traffic on North Broad Street

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Health News

Pharma pours cash on Congress as battles over drug prices persist
U.S. Capitol: Pharma pouring cash on Congress as drug price battles rage

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved