Guy Fieri to open second Chicken Guy! in Atlantic City at Resorts Casino Hotel

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his fried chicken and shake shop chain with a second location in Atlantic City next week.

The Food Network star behind "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" revealed that he'll be opening the doors to a new Chicken Guy! at Resorts Casino Hotel, the city's first casino on the boardwalk, on Tuesday, July 2. There's another Chicken Guy! at Harrah's Resort & Casino.

Chicken Guy! is one of several restaurants created by Fieri. It serves breaded fried chicken, sandwiches and salad bowls along with a dozen different sauces, fries and a menu of Flavortown milkshakes. It also will have cocktails created by Fieri.

Fieri, who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, has been a big proponent of New Jersey restaurants on his TV shows and has opened several spots in Atlantic City over the years. He previously had a Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, but the restaurant closed. Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint is temporarily closed at Caesars Atlantic City. And in April, Guy Fieri's Chophouse closed at Bally's after a decade-long run to be replaced with a new steakhouse.

In February, Fieri opened a Chicken Guy! at the King of Prussia Mall that's run by North Philly native Kevin Cooper, who won Fieri's competition show "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." The restaurant has about a dozen locations in several states and has plans to open several more restaurants.

This week, Fieri launched a Flavortown cookware line that will be sold exclusively at Macy's stores. The non-stick collection includes skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, frying pans, griddles and woks.

The Chicken Guy! at Resorts Casino will be open 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.