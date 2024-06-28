More Culture:

June 28, 2024

Guy Fieri to open second Chicken Guy! in Atlantic City at Resorts Casino Hotel

The celebrity chef has opened multiple other restaurants in the city that have closed in recent years.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fried Chicken
Guy Fieri Chicken Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Guy Fieri is opening a new Chicken Guy! restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. He already has one at Harrah's Resort & Casino.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his fried chicken and shake shop chain with a second location in Atlantic City next week.

The Food Network star behind "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" revealed that he'll be opening the doors to a new Chicken Guy! at Resorts Casino Hotel, the city's first casino on the boardwalk, on Tuesday, July 2. There's another Chicken Guy! at Harrah's Resort & Casino.

MORE: South Philly strip club Show & Tel listed for sale on Columbus Boulevard

Chicken Guy! is one of several restaurants created by Fieri. It serves breaded fried chicken, sandwiches and salad bowls along with a dozen different sauces, fries and a menu of Flavortown milkshakes. It also will have cocktails created by Fieri.

Fieri, who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, has been a big proponent of New Jersey restaurants on his TV shows and has opened several spots in Atlantic City over the years. He previously had a Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, but the restaurant closed. Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint is temporarily closed at Caesars Atlantic City. And in April, Guy Fieri's Chophouse closed at Bally's after a decade-long run to be replaced with a new steakhouse.

In February, Fieri opened a Chicken Guy! at the King of Prussia Mall that's run by North Philly native Kevin Cooper, who won Fieri's competition show "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." The restaurant has about a dozen locations in several states and has plans to open several more restaurants. 

This week, Fieri launched a Flavortown cookware line that will be sold exclusively at Macy's stores. The non-stick collection includes skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, frying pans, griddles and woks.

The Chicken Guy! at Resorts Casino will be open 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fried Chicken Atlantic City Guy Fieri Resorts Casino New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly to test leaving 25 schools open all year by adding optional summer programs
Philly Year Round School

Sponsored

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

Adult Health

Taking multivitamins does not decrease risk of death, new research shows
Multivitamin Death Risk

Social Media

Jared McCain makes stylish addition to Sixers roster
jared mccain sixers fashion

Phillies

Spencer Turnbull goes on 15-day IL, spot in Phillies' rotation opens back up
Spencer-Turnbull-Phillies-Tigers-6.26.24-MLB.jpg

Weekend

Fireworks and TooManyGames: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide fireworks

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved