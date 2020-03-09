More Culture:

March 09, 2020

Guy Fieri coming to Northern Liberties to promote new tequila

The Food Network star has partnered with Sammy Hagar to create the brand

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri tequila Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Guy Fieri will be at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Northern Liberities, 180 W. Girard Ave., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. He will be promoting his newest creation, Santo Fino Tequila Blanco, a brand he created with musician Sammy Hagar.

Philadelphia is about to get a little taste of Flavortown. Food Network star Guy Fieri will meet fans at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Northern Liberties, 180 W. Girard Ave., on Tuesday.

The "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host will sign bottles of Santo Fino Tequila Blanco from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on March 10. Fans will need to purchase a bottle of the tequila, which retails for $42.50, to get an autograph. 

Fieri has partnered with former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar to distill Santo Fino Tequila Blanco. Hagar is not new to the tequila business. He previously founded Cabo Wabo tequila, which the musician sold in 2010.

This 100% Blue Weber agave spirit is made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico and features a spicy and floral flavor profile. Fieri and Hagar also distilled a "mezquila," a tequila-mezcal blend that features both Blue Weber and Espadin agave. Fieri has a slew of drink and food recipes that pair well the tequila, if you feel the need to get creative with it. 

Fieri is no stranger to the Philly area. The chef has visited 11 hot spots in the area on his Food Network show, including the Memphis Taproom, Silk City Diner, and Standard Tap. He also owns Philly Kitchen and Bar at Harrah's Casino in Chester and Mt. Pocono Kitchen at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Guy Fieri Philadelphia Northern Liberties Girard Avenue Tequila

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA announces temporary coronavirus restrictions in locker room. What comes next?
2_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Study Findings

Pennsylvania ranks 5th in population but 21st in wealth, study finds
Pennsylvania state wealth ranking

Health Insurance

Some insurance companies now covering the cost of coronavirus testing
coronavirus insurance coverage test

Phillies

Phillies 2020 projected 26-man roster, version 3.0
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_030920_usat

Music

'Can't fight the seether': 12 of the best '90s feminist anthems for Women's History Month
Women's History Month alternative playslist

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved