Guy Fieri coming to Northern Liberties to promote new tequila

Philadelphia is about to get a little taste of Flavortown. Food Network star Guy Fieri will meet fans at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Northern Liberties, 180 W. Girard Ave., on Tuesday.

The "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host will sign bottles of Santo Fino Tequila Blanco from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on March 10. Fans will need to purchase a bottle of the tequila, which retails for $42.50, to get an autograph.

Fieri has partnered with former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar to distill Santo Fino Tequila Blanco. Hagar is not new to the tequila business. He previously founded Cabo Wabo tequila, which the musician sold in 2010.



This 100% Blue Weber agave spirit is made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico and features a spicy and floral flavor profile. Fieri and Hagar also distilled a "mezquila," a tequila-mezcal blend that features both Blue Weber and Espadin agave. Fieri has a slew of drink and food recipes that pair well the tequila, if you feel the need to get creative with it.

Fieri is no stranger to the Philly area. The chef has visited 11 hot spots in the area on his Food Network show, including the Memphis Taproom, Silk City Diner, and Standard Tap. He also owns Philly Kitchen and Bar at Harrah's Casino in Chester and Mt. Pocono Kitchen at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono.