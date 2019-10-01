More Events:

October 01, 2019

Six bars participating in the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl in Chestnut Hill

Outside the bars on Germantown Avenue, there will be a flame-breathing juggler, fortune teller and circus show

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween
McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

McNally's Tavern on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill is one of the bars participating in the 2019 Brews & Broomsticks Bar Crawl this October.

Chestnut Hill's Harry Potter festival is still the Witches & Wizards Festival, but that doesn't mean you can't dress up as The Boy Who Lived for the annual bar crawl.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the 21-plus crowd is invited to wear their Halloween costumes to the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Germantown Avenue. 

Tickets ($25) include a wristband for food and drink specials, one complimentary alcoholic beverage, an official Witches & Wizards souvenir cup and T-shirt, and an activity ticket that can be used for a caricaturist sketch, glow-in-the-dark face painting or a reading from a fortune teller.

RELATED: More than 15 East Passyunk bars participating in 10th Witch Craft Beer Crawl | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

To entertain attendees as they make their way from bar to bar on the avenue, there will be a DJ, a Secret Circus aerialists performance, a flame-breathing juggler and costumed actors.

As for the bars where attendees can find exclusive specials on themed beverages and bites, there will six.

• McNally's Tavern (8634 Germantown Ave.)
• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (8400 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe (8229 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8221 Germantown Ave.)
• El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)
• The Venetian Social Club (8030 Germantown Ave.)

Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl 2019

Friday, Oct. 18
7:30-10 p.m. | $25 per person
Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118

