Six bars participating in the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill's Harry Potter festival is still the Witches & Wizards Festival, but that doesn't mean you can't dress up as The Boy Who Lived for the annual bar crawl.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the 21-plus crowd is invited to wear their Halloween costumes to the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Germantown Avenue.

Tickets ($25) include a wristband for food and drink specials, one complimentary alcoholic beverage, an official Witches & Wizards souvenir cup and T-shirt, and an activity ticket that can be used for a caricaturist sketch, glow-in-the-dark face painting or a reading from a fortune teller.

To entertain attendees as they make their way from bar to bar on the avenue, there will be a DJ, a Secret Circus aerialists performance, a flame-breathing juggler and costumed actors.

As for the bars where attendees can find exclusive specials on themed beverages and bites, there will six.

• McNally's Tavern (8634 Germantown Ave.)

• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (8400 Germantown Ave.)

• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe (8229 Germantown Ave.)

• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8221 Germantown Ave.)

• El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)

• The Venetian Social Club (8030 Germantown Ave.)

Friday, Oct. 18

7:30-10 p.m. | $25 per person

Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118

