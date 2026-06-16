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June 16, 2026

Hamilton-themed scavenger hunt will take participants through Philadelphia's historic district

The June 27 event sends teams to Independence Hall, Society Hill and other landmarks connected to Alexander Hamilton's time in Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
History Scavenger Hunt
Independence Hall Scavenger Hunt Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Watson Adventures' Hamilton-themed scavenger hunt will take participants to historic Philadelphia landmarks tied to the Founding Father's political career and life in the city.

Philadelphia's historic district will become a giant puzzle board on June 27 when Watson Adventures brings a Hamilton-themed scavenger hunt to Old City.

During the two-hour event, participants will follow clues through Independence National Historical Park and surrounding streets while tracking down places connected to Alexander Hamilton's time in Philadelphia.

Stops along the route include landmarks tied to the nation's founding, from Independence Hall and Carpenters' Hall to the First Bank of the United States. Along the way, teams will uncover stories about Hamilton's political career, his allies and rivals, and the role Philadelphia played in the early days of the republic.

The scavenger hunt is geared toward adults and offers a different way to explore some of the city's most famous historic sites. Whether you're a fan of the Broadway musical or simply looking for a unique afternoon in Old City, no prior knowledge is required.

Hamilton: The Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, June 27 | 2-4 p.m.
Independence National Historic Park
4th St. and Walnut Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Ticketes: $22

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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