June 21, 2021

Happy Day Farm in New Jersey has a lavender garden perfect for photos

The Instagram-worthy garden is only open for a limited time

By Sinead Cummings
lavender field New Jersey Photo by Gemma Evans/on Unsplash

You can take as many photos as you like in the Lavender Viewing Garden at Happy Day Farm, but visitors cannot pick any of the fragrant plants.

A farm in New Jersey is home to a lavender field filled with photo props for people to snap pictures for their Instagram feeds.

Among the rows of plants at Happy Day Farm, there's a swing, door, lavender-colored phone booth and a few other stations.

Giant, inflatable waterslides coming this summer to Lehigh County mountain | Jet Wine Bar serving rainbow wine flight for Pride Month

The farm is in Manalapan Township in Monmouth County. It's located a little over an hour's drive from Philadelphia, but worth the trip if you're looking for a unique place to pose for photos.

You'll need to plan your visit soon, though. The lavender garden is only open until Wednesday, June 30. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 (cash only).

The sunflower fields will open in early July. So you may want to plan to go back next month for more photo ops.

Lavender Viewing Garden

Select dates from June 12 through June 30
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. | $10 per person (cash only)
Happy Day Farm
106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan Township, N.J. 07726.

