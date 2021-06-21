Happy Day Farm in New Jersey has a lavender garden perfect for photos

A farm in New Jersey is home to a lavender field filled with photo props for people to snap pictures for their Instagram feeds.

Among the rows of plants at Happy Day Farm, there's a swing, door, lavender-colored phone booth and a few other stations.

The farm is in Manalapan Township in Monmouth County. It's located a little over an hour's drive from Philadelphia, but worth the trip if you're looking for a unique place to pose for photos.

You'll need to plan your visit soon, though. The lavender garden is only open until Wednesday, June 30. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 (cash only).

The sunflower fields will open in early July. So you may want to plan to go back next month for more photo ops.

106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan Township, N.J. 07726.