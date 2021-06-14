More Events:

June 14, 2021

Jet Wine Bar serving rainbow wine flight for Pride Month

The colorful lineup is back at the Philly bar's outdoor garden

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
rainbow wine flight Courtesy of/Jet Wine Bar

Drink the rainbow at Jet Wine Bar's outdoor garden this June. The colorful flight of six wines in various colors was created to celebrate Pride Month.

Jet Wine Bar is once again offering wines in a rainbow of colors in honor of Pride Month.

The colorful flight is available at Jet Wine Garden, the wine bar’s adjacent outdoor hangout, throughout the month of June.

RELATED: Take part in the virtual Philly Pride Run 5K race from anywhere | Cocktails in different colors of the rainbow available during Pride Month

The $30 Pride wine flight consists of six 2-ounce pours.

Rainbow Flight

Red: Calkarasi "Seahorse" Rose from Pasaeli, Turkey
Orange: Verdejo-Sauvignon Blanc Orange Wine from Gulp/Hablo, Spain
Yellow: White Blend from Ricca Terra, Australia
Green: Gruner Veltliner from Brunn, Austria
Blue: Blanc de Bleu from California
Purple: Syrah from Kivelstadt Cellars, California

The rainbow flight can be purchased Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Jet Wine Bar is located at 1525 South St.

