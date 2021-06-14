Jet Wine Bar serving rainbow wine flight for Pride Month

Jet Wine Bar is once again offering wines in a rainbow of colors in honor of Pride Month.

The colorful flight is available at Jet Wine Garden, the wine bar’s adjacent outdoor hangout, throughout the month of June.

The $30 Pride wine flight consists of six 2-ounce pours.

Rainbow Flight

Red: Calkarasi "Seahorse" Rose from Pasaeli, Turkey

Orange: Verdejo-Sauvignon Blanc Orange Wine from Gulp/Hablo, Spain

Yellow: White Blend from Ricca Terra, Australia

Green: Gruner Veltliner from Brunn, Austria

Blue: Blanc de Bleu from California

Purple: Syrah from Kivelstadt Cellars, California

The rainbow flight can be purchased Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Jet Wine Bar is located at 1525 South St.