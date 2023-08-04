What should Philly's Harriet Tubman statue look like? Vote for 1 of 5 designs

Philadelphia will be getting a permanent Harriet Tubman statue in 2025 — and you can help pick the design.

On Thursday night, five artists presented their ideas for the monument to the famous abolitionist and emancipator, who escaped slavery when she arrived in the free city of Philadelphia in 1849. The city's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy selected the sculptors as semifinalists to design the statue in March after a call for submissions last November. Their proposals are now online for public voting, which is open through Friday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.



The new statue was announced after a sculpture of Tubman temporarily graced Philly in early 2022. Wesley Wofford's "Harriet Tubman: A Journey to Freedom" stood outside City Hall between Jan. 11 and March 31 in commemoration of the emancipator's 200th birthday.

It proved so popular that the city decided to install a permanent statue, also to be designed by Wofford. After public backlash from local artists — who protested the choice of Wofford, a white artist, to depict a Black historical figure — the city instead put out a public call for design submissions.

The winning design will be announced in October, and installed outside City Hall by early 2025, according to current city projections.

Here's a look at each of the five designs: