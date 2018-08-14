More News:

August 14, 2018

Delco woman dies in fall from Colorado mountain

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Falls
Tenmile Range Wayne L. Bart/Creative Commons

View of the Tenmile Range in Colorado.

Authorities in Colorado have identified a Delaware County woman who fell to her death Sunday while attempting to descend Mount Royal in Summit County, where she reportedly owned a condo.

Regina Foley, 43, of Havertown, reportedly fell 150 feet while hiking at the popular mountain in the state's Tenmile Range, according to The Summit Daily. Located just outside Frisco, the mountain has an elevation of about 3,200 miles at its summit.

Foley was reportedly hiking with two men when she fell to her death. Her body was recovered Sunday night by search crews and her identity was withheld from publication until Monday pending the notification of her extended family.

The hikers had reached the summit earlier in the afternoon and were nearly at the base of the mountain when Foley reportedly tripped and fell. They were off the trail at the time and attempting to navigate a steep, rocky decline. The area was so dangerous that her body had to be lowered to the base of the mountain using rope, a rescue group spokesman said.

Foley's Facebook page indicated that she was the owner of Foley enterprisers, a distributor of promotional products. Funeral arrangements were expected to be handled by Stretch Funeral Home in Havertown.

Authorities in Summit said Foley is the third person to die while hiking on Summit County mountains, while a fourth person remains missing amid an ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Falls Colorado Havertown Pennsylvania Mountains

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Infrastructure

Hundreds of new bike paths are headed for one of Philly's largest suburbs
Riding Bike along the Schuylkill River Trail

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Singers

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is reportedly 'gravely ill'
Aretha Franklin is reportedly 'gravely ill'

Boxing

Meet featherweight boxer Tevin Farmer, Philly's most unlikely world champ
081018_Tevin-Farmer

Health News

Penn Medicine hospitals ranked among nation's best by U.S. News and World Report
HUP_Google_Maps

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.