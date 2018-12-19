Dame Helen Mirren to be special guest at 162nd Academy of Music Anniversary Concert

Bonafide Dame and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren will be the special guest for the 162nd Philadelphia Orchestra Anniversary Concert at the Academy of Music.



Mirren will join orchestra leader Yannick Nézet-Séguin for the concert, scheduled to take place Jan. 26, celebrating the legacy of the Academy of Music. The white-tie event, with tickets to the gala that will sell for as much as $2,125 per guest, is followed by the Avenue of the Arts promenade, where ticket holders travel on foot from the Academy of Music to the Bellevue Hotel in all their gussied-up glory.