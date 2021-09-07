Philly basketball legend, Hall of Famer Herb Magee to retire after upcoming season

Imagine doing something, every day for 53 years.

Now imagine you stop doing that after 54 years.

That's exactly what Herb Magee, Basketball Hall of Famer and head coach of the Jefferson Rams (formerly Philadelphia University) decided to do Tuesday, when the school announced the 2021-22 season would be his last calling the shots.

As you can imagine, his list of accomplishments is long and we won't waste time listing them all. But we will mention that only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,170) — who is also retiring at the end of the upcoming season — has more wins than Magee's 1,123. He has a 1,123-444 record (.717 winning percentage) and has been affiliated with his alma mater since 1959, when he played for Philadelphia Textile and scored 2,235 points.

Magee was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, and he'll play a role in inducting his close friend Jay Wright into that same society later this week.

He's led his team to 13 conference titles, 31 Division II NCAA Tournaments and has had a winning record for the last 23 seasons.

Magee is also known as the "Shot Doctor" for his ability to help mold shooters. And in addition to helping his collegiate players at Jefferson (as well as some pros), Magee has been teaching generations of local youth the fine art of free throw shooting. He is 80 years old.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports