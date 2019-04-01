Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

April 01, 2019
Netflix isn’t the only streaming giant adding something new for April. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have released their lists for everything you can catch this month.
Amazon is welcoming back original series "The Tick" for its second season on April 5. Hulu will be releasing a new season of it's "Into the Dark" series with "I'm Just F**king With You" on April 1, along with "Ramy" on April 18.
"Mid90s," Jonah Hill's directorial debut, will be available April 18 on Amazon, along with the "Blade" trilogy and "Beetlejuice" on April 1.
Hulu is truly the most impressive with its April offerings. The streaming platform will carry comedies, "Scary Movie 2" and "The Cable Guy," as well as horror films, "The Shining," and "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." Softer dramas "Practical Magic," "Jersey Girl," and "The Time Traveler's Wife" will also be coming to the platform.
Both streaming services will welcome "The Addams Family" and its sequel, "Addams Family Values" on April 1, along with Jon Krasinski's post-apocalyptic horror film, "A Quiet Place," on April 2.
After announcing last month that a collection of Bond movies, including "Die Another Day," "Goldfinger," among others, were leaving Netflix, the films were quickly picked up by both Hulu and Amazon. "Happy Feet," which left Netflix on Monday, was welcomed the same day to Hulu. Hulu will also sport Netflix rejects "Beethoven," "Beethoven's 2nd," and "Beethoven's 3rd."
Check out the full list for Hulu and Amazon below.
April 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Akeelah and the Bee
Alone (Complete Season 5)
America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story
Ancient Aliens (Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13)
An Everlasting Piece
Another 48 Hrs. (With STARZ Add-On)
At Close Range
Babe STARZ
Barton Fink
Bend It like Beckham (With STARZ Add-On)
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s 3rd
Behind Bars: Rookie Year (Complete Season 1)
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Fat Liar
Blow
Blown Away
Born Behind Bars (Complete Season 1)
Bounce
The Cable Guy
Case 39
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (With STARZ Add-On)
The Cider House Rules STARZ
The Clearing
Cold Mountain
Curious George: Follow that Monkey
Cults and Extreme Belief (Complete Season 1)
Darkness
The Dark Mile
Days of Thunder
Diamonds are Forever
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (With STARZ Add-On)
Die Another Day
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Drillbit (With STARZ Add-On)
Dragonslayer
Eastern Promises
Escape from L.A.
Everything Must Go
The Falcon and the Snowman
Forces of Nature (With STARZ Add-On)
Foxfire
Fried Green Tomatoes (With STARZ Add-On)
Funny About Love
Funny Cow
Gloves Off
Goldfinger
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Happy Feet
Hollywood Homicide
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Think I Love My Wife
In A World
Intervention (Complete Season 20)
Into The Dark: I’m Just F**king With You (Episode 7 Premiere)
The Jerk
Jersey Girl
Kill the Irishman
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
License to Drive
Like Mike
Little Monsters
Little Women: LA (Complete Season 4)
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
Mountain Men (Complete Season 1)
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
One Million American Dreams
Painkillers
Penelope
Playing By Heart
Practical Magic
Primal Fear
Project Nim
Promise Land (With STARZ Add-On)
Racing with the Moon
Rain Man (With STARZ Add-On)
Raising Tourettes (Complete Season 1)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Complete Season 3)
Scary Movie 2
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Drive
The Shining
Six Degrees of Separation
Soul Plane (With STARZ Add-On)
The Spy who Loved Me
Stories we Tell
Sunshine Cleaning
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Truman Show (With STARZ Add-On)
Ultraviolet
Undisputed
Uninvited Guest
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
The Wedding Singer (With STARZ Add-On)
Tron Legacy (With STARZ Add-On)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (With STARZ Add-On)
White Noise
The World is not Enough
You Only Live Twice
One-Punch Man (Special)
April 2
A Quiet Place
Air Strike
Weightless
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Season 2)
April 7
The Chi (Season 2, With SHOWTIME Add-On)
Rick Steves’ Europe (Season 10)
April 8
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity 2
White Boy (With STARZ Add-On)
April 9
One-Punch Man (Season 2 Premiere)
The Bold Type (Season 3 Premiere)
April 10
Chio’s School Road (Season 1)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Season 1)
April 11
The Last Ship (Season 5)
Tyrel
April 12
Fletch (With STARZ Add-On)
Fletch Lives (With STARZ Add-On)
Harlem Nights (With STARZ Add-On)
Pledge
Red Dawn (With STARZ Add-On)
April 13
The Equalizer 2 (With STARZ Add-On)
April 14
Game of Thrones (Season 8 Premiere, with HBO Add-On)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
April 15
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Season 3)
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen (Seasons 1 & 2)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Seasons 11-13)
Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Season 5)
How the Earth Works (Season 1)
The Last Alaskans (Seasons 2 & 3)
Obsession: Dark Desires (Season 2)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (Season 1)
Treehouse Masters (Seasons 8-10)
Unearthed (Seasons 2 & 3)
What on Earth (Seasons 2 & 3)
Yukon Men (Season 6)
Enchanted April
Master of Disguise
We Are Columbine
Bless This Mess (Series Premiere)
April 17
Overboard
Soul Surfer (With STARZ Add-On)
April 18
I Am The Night (Season 1)
The Quake
April 19
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (With STARZ Add-On)
The Jewel of the Nile (With STARZ Add-On)
Osmosis Jones (With STARZ Add-On)
Ramy (Season 1)
Romancing the Stone (With STARZ Add-On)
Wild Bill (With STARZ Add-On)
April 21
Book Club
Noma My Perfect Storm
April 22
Just Go With It (With STARZ Add-On)
The Posh Frock Ship (Season 1)
The Next Three Days
The Sisters Brothers
April 23
Overloard (Episodes 1-13)
Arcadia
Beast of the Water
Border
April 24
Don’t Go
April 26
Babylon A.D. (With STARZ Add-On)
April 27
Welcome to the Rileys
White Boy Rick (With STARZ Add-On)
April 28
Attack on Titan (Season 3, Part 2)
April 29
Fairy Tail (Season 9, Episodes 291-303)
Waiting for Superman
April 30
Hunting Evil
The Lone Ranger (With STARZ Add-On)
Vikings (Season 5)
April 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
An Everlasting Piece
An Invited Guest
Beetlejuice
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Blown Away
Case 39
Days of Thunder
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dragonslayer
Escape from L.A.
Everything Must Go
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Goldfinger
In a World…
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
Little Monsters
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-5)
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
The Perfect Storm
Primal Fear
Racing with the Moon
Sharkwater Extinction
The Shawshank Redemption
Six Degrees of Separation
The Spy Who Loved Me
Starsky & Hutch
Stories We Tell
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
April 2
A Quiet Place
April 5
The Tick (Season 2)
April 8
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity
April 12
Bug Diaries (Season 1)
Diablo Guardian (Season 2)
April 17
Overboard (2018)
April 19
Bosch (Season 5)
April 21
Book Club
April 27
The Hole in the Ground
Humans (Season 3)
Welcome to the Rileys
April 29
Waiting for 'Superman'
April 30
Vikings (Season 5)
