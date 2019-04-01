Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Netflix isn’t the only streaming giant adding something new for April. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have released their lists for everything you can catch this month.

Amazon is welcoming back original series "The Tick" for its second season on April 5. Hulu will be releasing a new season of it's "Into the Dark" series with "I'm Just F**king With You" on April 1, along with "Ramy" on April 18.



"Mid90s," Jonah Hill's directorial debut, will be available April 18 on Amazon, along with the "Blade" trilogy and "Beetlejuice" on April 1.

Hulu is truly the most impressive with its April offerings. The streaming platform will carry comedies, "Scary Movie 2" and "The Cable Guy," as well as horror films, "The Shining," and "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." Softer dramas "Practical Magic," "Jersey Girl," and "The Time Traveler's Wife" will also be coming to the platform.

Both streaming services will welcome "The Addams Family" and its sequel, "Addams Family Values" on April 1, along with Jon Krasinski's post-apocalyptic horror film, "A Quiet Place," on April 2.

After announcing last month that a collection of Bond movies, including "Die Another Day," "Goldfinger," among others, were leaving Netflix, the films were quickly picked up by both Hulu and Amazon. "Happy Feet," which left Netflix on Monday, was welcomed the same day to Hulu. Hulu will also sport Netflix rejects "Beethoven," "Beethoven's 2nd," and "Beethoven's 3rd."

Check out the full list for Hulu and Amazon below.

Hulu

April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Akeelah and the Bee

Alone (Complete Season 5)

America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story

Ancient Aliens (Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13)

An Everlasting Piece

Another 48 Hrs. (With STARZ Add-On)

At Close Range

Babe STARZ

Barton Fink

Bend It like Beckham (With STARZ Add-On)

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s 3rd

Behind Bars: Rookie Year (Complete Season 1)

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Fat Liar

Blow

Blown Away

Born Behind Bars (Complete Season 1)

Bounce

The Cable Guy

Case 39

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (With STARZ Add-On)

The Cider House Rules STARZ

The Clearing

Cold Mountain

Curious George: Follow that Monkey

Cults and Extreme Belief (Complete Season 1)

Darkness

The Dark Mile

Days of Thunder

Diamonds are Forever

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (With STARZ Add-On)

Die Another Day

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Drillbit (With STARZ Add-On)

Dragonslayer

Eastern Promises

Escape from L.A.

Everything Must Go

The Falcon and the Snowman

Forces of Nature (With STARZ Add-On)

Foxfire

Fried Green Tomatoes (With STARZ Add-On)

Funny About Love

Funny Cow

Gloves Off

Goldfinger

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Happy Feet

Hollywood Homicide

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Think I Love My Wife

In A World

Intervention (Complete Season 20)

Into The Dark: I’m Just F**king With You (Episode 7 Premiere)

The Jerk

Jersey Girl

Kill the Irishman

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

License to Drive

Like Mike

Little Monsters

Little Women: LA (Complete Season 4)

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Mountain Men (Complete Season 1)

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

One Million American Dreams

Painkillers

Penelope

Playing By Heart

Practical Magic

Primal Fear

Project Nim

Promise Land (With STARZ Add-On)

Racing with the Moon

Rain Man (With STARZ Add-On)

Raising Tourettes (Complete Season 1)

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Complete Season 3)

Scary Movie 2

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Drive

The Shining

Six Degrees of Separation

Soul Plane (With STARZ Add-On)

The Spy who Loved Me

Stories we Tell

Sunshine Cleaning

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Truman Show (With STARZ Add-On)

Ultraviolet

Undisputed

Uninvited Guest

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

The Wedding Singer (With STARZ Add-On)

Tron Legacy (With STARZ Add-On)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (With STARZ Add-On)

White Noise

The World is not Enough

You Only Live Twice

One-Punch Man (Special)

April 2

A Quiet Place

Air Strike

Weightless

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Season 2)

April 7

The Chi (Season 2, With SHOWTIME Add-On)

Rick Steves’ Europe (Season 10)

April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

White Boy (With STARZ Add-On)

April 9

One-Punch Man (Season 2 Premiere)

The Bold Type (Season 3 Premiere)

April 10

Chio’s School Road (Season 1)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Season 1)

April 11

The Last Ship (Season 5)

Tyrel

April 12

Fletch (With STARZ Add-On)

Fletch Lives (With STARZ Add-On)

Harlem Nights (With STARZ Add-On)

Pledge

Red Dawn (With STARZ Add-On)

April 13

The Equalizer 2 (With STARZ Add-On)

April 14

Game of Thrones (Season 8 Premiere, with HBO Add-On)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

April 15

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Season 3)

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen (Seasons 1 & 2)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Seasons 11-13)

Dr. Pimple Popper (Season 1)

Fixer Upper (Season 5)

How the Earth Works (Season 1)

The Last Alaskans (Seasons 2 & 3)

Obsession: Dark Desires (Season 2)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Treehouse Masters (Seasons 8-10)

Unearthed (Seasons 2 & 3)

What on Earth (Seasons 2 & 3)

Yukon Men (Season 6)

Enchanted April

Master of Disguise

We Are Columbine

Bless This Mess (Series Premiere)

April 17

Overboard

Soul Surfer (With STARZ Add-On)

April 18

I Am The Night (Season 1)

The Quake

April 19

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (With STARZ Add-On)

The Jewel of the Nile (With STARZ Add-On)

Osmosis Jones (With STARZ Add-On)

Ramy (Season 1)

Romancing the Stone (With STARZ Add-On)

Wild Bill (With STARZ Add-On)

April 21

Book Club

Noma My Perfect Storm

April 22

Just Go With It (With STARZ Add-On)

The Posh Frock Ship (Season 1)

The Next Three Days

The Sisters Brothers

April 23

Overloard (Episodes 1-13)

Arcadia

Beast of the Water

Border

April 24

Don’t Go

April 26

Babylon A.D. (With STARZ Add-On)

April 27

Welcome to the Rileys

White Boy Rick (With STARZ Add-On)

April 28

Attack on Titan (Season 3, Part 2)

April 29

Fairy Tail (Season 9, Episodes 291-303)

Waiting for Superman

April 30

Hunting Evil

The Lone Ranger (With STARZ Add-On)

Vikings (Season 5)

Amazon

April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

An Everlasting Piece

An Invited Guest

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blown Away

Case 39

Days of Thunder

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dragonslayer

Escape from L.A.

Everything Must Go

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Goldfinger

In a World…

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-5)

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Perfect Storm

Primal Fear

Racing with the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

The Shawshank Redemption

Six Degrees of Separation

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starsky & Hutch

Stories We Tell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

April 2

A Quiet Place

April 5

The Tick (Season 2)

April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity

April 12

Bug Diaries (Season 1)

Diablo Guardian (Season 2)

April 17

Overboard (2018)

April 19

Bosch (Season 5)

April 21

Book Club

April 27

The Hole in the Ground



Humans (Season 3)

Welcome to the Rileys

April 29

Waiting for 'Superman'

April 30

Vikings (Season 5)

